You are here:  Home  »  Sports  »  SWAN calls on state governments to encourage sports talents
Update:  June 01, 2017   |   Source:  The Nation Sports 

The President of Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), Honour Sirawoo, has called on state governments to adopt policies that would discover sports talents to boost tourism and employment. Sirawo, made the call in Birnin Kebbi on Wednesday when he led SWAN national officials on a courtesy visit to Kebbi Gov. Alhaji Atiku Bagudu. “SportsRead More The post SWAN calls on state governments to encourage sports talents appeared first on The Nation Nigeria. Read Full Story
Sports

