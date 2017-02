SNG gives Presidency 74-hr ultimatum to disclose Buhari’s health status

The Save Nigeria Group, SNG, Tuesday, issued a 74 hours ultimatum within to the the presidency to furnish it with full information on the health situation of President Muhammadu Buhari, who is currently believe to be receiving medical attention in London.