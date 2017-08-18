You are here:  Home  »  News  »  SERAP warns Osinbajo on safety, security of EFCC officials
Update:  August 18, 2017   |   Source:  Vanguard News 0 

SERAP warns Osinbajo on safety, security of EFCC officials

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has urged the Acting President Professor Yemi Osinbajo to “direct the Inspector General of Police Ibrahim Kpotun Idris to lead the investigation of Wednesday’s attack by gunmen on the headquarters of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in Abuja and threat to the lives of its officials, and bring anyone suspected to be responsible to justice without delay.” The post SERAP warns Osinbajo on safety, security of EFCC officials appeared first on Vanguard News. Read Full Story
News

Newsletter

All Time Most Popular Stories

Katsina bans unlawful assembly News   Buzz: 43967
World food prices rise slightly in February – FAO News   Buzz: 43967
Bayelsa backs proposed liberalisation of modular refineries News   Buzz: 43967
Court adjourns Metuh’s trial again News   Buzz: 43967
BREAKING: NDDC bought eight vehicles for N560m – Sagay News   Buzz: 43967
Police confirm death of ‘Vampire’ News   Buzz: 43967
Gunmen shoot four relatives dead News   Buzz: 43967
Impeachment: Allegation against Obiano frivolous, says group Politics   Buzz: 43967
Jigawa gov appoints eight Perm Secs Politics   Buzz: 43967
Lawmaker calls for total deregulation of petroleum downstream Business   Buzz: 43967

Back to Top