SERAP warns Osinbajo on safety, security of EFCC officials
Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has urged the Acting President Professor Yemi Osinbajo to “direct the Inspector General of Police Ibrahim Kpotun Idris to lead the investigation of Wednesday’s attack by gunmen on the headquarters of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in Abuja and threat to the lives of its officials, and bring anyone suspected to be responsible to justice without delay.”
