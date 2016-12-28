SERAP asks EFCC to probe missing N500m Chibok safe school funds
Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has petitioned Ibrahim Mustafa Magu, Chairman Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) requesting him to “urgently begin a thorough, transparent and effective investigation into allegation that N500 million Safe School funds for Chibok girls, commissioned by former Minister of Finance, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala to rebuild the Government Girls School in Chibok, is missing and cannot be accounted for.”
