You are here:  Home  »  News  »  SERAP asks EFCC to probe missing N500m Chibok safe school funds
Update:  December 28, 2016   |   Source:  Vanguard News 0 

SERAP asks EFCC to probe missing N500m Chibok safe school funds

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has petitioned Ibrahim Mustafa Magu, Chairman Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) requesting him to “urgently begin a thorough, transparent and effective investigation into allegation that N500 million Safe School funds for Chibok girls, commissioned by former Minister of Finance, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala to rebuild the Government Girls School in Chibok, is missing and cannot be accounted for.” The post SERAP asks EFCC to probe missing N500m Chibok safe school funds appeared first on Vanguard News... Read Full Story
