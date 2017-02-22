SAFPU call on FIFA for Miheso
SAFPU representatives were seen picketing outside SAFA House on Tuesday afternoon in their bid to catch the attention of FIFA president Gianni Infantino, who paid a courtesy visit to the SA football headquarters.
Infantino is currently in Johannesburg for an ‘executive summit’ to address Africa’s 54 member countries on general issues in the game, as well as explain FIFA’s plans to expand the World Cup and changes to its development structures.
However, upon his departure from SAFA House on Tuesday afternoon, the 46-year-old football administrator was greeted by proteste Read Full Story