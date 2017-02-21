SAFA threaten Wits over Mahlambi
Mahlambi has been called up to the Amajita squad for the upcoming eight-nations showpiece in Zambia, although the Clever Boys have reportedly refused to release the player because the tournament “does not fall under the FIFA calendar”.
However, Mumble has since debunked the excuse, insisting that national team service will always take precedence over club commitments, and threatened swift action against the Premiership title chasers.
“We have included [Mahlambi] in the [Under-20 squad] and we expect the club [Wits] is going to re Read Full Story