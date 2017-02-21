You are here:  Home  »  Sports  »  SAFA threaten Wits over Mahlambi
Update:  February 21, 2017   |   Source:  KickOff-Soccer 561 

SAFA threaten Wits over Mahlambi

Mahlambi has been called up to the Amajita squad for the upcoming eight-nations showpiece in Zambia, although the Clever Boys have reportedly refused to release the player because the tournament “does not fall under the FIFA calendar”. READ: Wits withhold Mahlambi from Amajita However, Mumble has since debunked the excuse, insisting that national team service will always take precedence over club commitments, and threatened swift action against the Premiership title chasers. “We have included [Mahlambi] in the [Under-20 squad] and we expect the club [Wits] is going to re Read Full Story
Sports

Newsletter

All Time Most Popular Stories

Nigeria needs Atiku to make life more meaningful – Tinubu News   Buzz: 10731
Trump’s Victory: Obama got what he did to Jonathan, says Fayose News   Buzz: 10603
Web4Africa launches services at Rack Centre’s data centre Business   Buzz: 8912
Anti-corruption crackdown: DSS recovers over N360m in 3 judges’ homes News   Buzz: 8845
We’ve paid some Fulani to stop killings in Southern Kaduna – El-Rufai News   Buzz: 8827
PDP asks Fayose, Wike to visit Buhari in London News   Buzz: 8668
Video: If i spend one day in DSS, it’ll take Nigeria 1yr to repair damage – Apostle Suleiman Politics   Buzz: 8571
Breakthrough: Michael Okpara varsity discovers cure for HIV/AIDS News   Buzz: 8440
Breaking: Buhari extends vacation, writes National Assembly News   Buzz: 8060
PDP will work with U S President-Elect Trump – Ekweremadu Politics   Buzz: 7099

Back to Top