SAFA poised to name new Bafana coach
A SAFA committee, including the likes of former Bafana stars Lucas Radebe and Benni McCarthy, has been tasked with finding the best candidate to replace Shakes Mashaba, who was relieved of his duties towards the end of last year.
Reports have suggested that the remaining candidates include Cameroon’s 2017 African Nations Cup-winning coach Hugo Broos, two-time AFCON winner with Zambia and Ivory Coast [2012 and 2015] Herve Renard, former England manager Roy Hodgson, as well as ex-Bafana mentors Carlos Queiroz and Stuart Baxter.
