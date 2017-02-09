You are here:  Home  »  Sports  »  SA teen Tavares joins Crystal Palace
Update:  February 09, 2017 

SA teen Tavares joins Crystal Palace

Teenager Tavares, who hails from Cape Town and played at the Hellenic academy for 18 months, is expected to have a big future with the London club having starred on trial with their Under-23 side. The 18-year-old, who is also a junior international with Croatia, was previously at the academies of English Championship clubs Brentford and Brighton &amp; Hove Albion, and also tried out at Middlesbrough and Wolverhampton Wanderers. His South African-Portuguese father and Croatian mother decided to move to England four years ago to further his footballing career after he showed much promise and Read Full Story
