SA teen Tavares joins Crystal Palace
Teenager Tavares, who hails from Cape Town and played at the Hellenic academy for 18 months, is expected to have a big future with the London club having starred on trial with their Under-23 side.
The 18-year-old, who is also a junior international with Croatia, was previously at the academies of English Championship clubs Brentford and Brighton & Hove Albion, and also tried out at Middlesbrough and Wolverhampton Wanderers.
His South African-Portuguese father and Croatian mother decided to move to England four years ago to further his footballing career after he showed much promise and Read Full Story