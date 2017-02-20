You are here:  Home  »  Sports  »  SA players abroad: Dolly, Jali, Rantie
Update:  February 20, 2017   |   Source:  KickOff-Soccer 322 

SA players abroad: Dolly, Jali, Rantie

KEAGAN DOLLY Dolly was replaced at halftime as his French Ligue 1 side Montpellier defeated St Etienne 2-1 at home. They were trailing 1-0 when he was taken off. ANDILE JALIThe return of Cameroon midfielder Sébastien Siani from the African Nations Cup meant Jali dropped to the bench, though he did come on for the final 17 minutes in the 4-1 home loss to Anderlecht. KAMOHELO MOKOTJOMokotjo was his usual neat and tidy self in the 1-0 win for FC Twente over Heerenveen. DINO NDLOVUNo goals and a disappointing defeat for Ndlovu as his Qarabag side lost 2-0 to Qabala, who move to the top of t Read Full Story
Sports

Newsletter

All Time Most Popular Stories

Nigeria needs Atiku to make life more meaningful – Tinubu News   Buzz: 10731
Trump’s Victory: Obama got what he did to Jonathan, says Fayose News   Buzz: 10603
Web4Africa launches services at Rack Centre’s data centre Business   Buzz: 8912
Anti-corruption crackdown: DSS recovers over N360m in 3 judges’ homes News   Buzz: 8845
We’ve paid some Fulani to stop killings in Southern Kaduna – El-Rufai News   Buzz: 8827
PDP asks Fayose, Wike to visit Buhari in London News   Buzz: 8668
Video: If i spend one day in DSS, it’ll take Nigeria 1yr to repair damage – Apostle Suleiman Politics   Buzz: 8571
Breakthrough: Michael Okpara varsity discovers cure for HIV/AIDS News   Buzz: 8440
Breaking: Buhari extends vacation, writes National Assembly News   Buzz: 8060
PDP will work with U S President-Elect Trump – Ekweremadu Politics   Buzz: 7099

Back to Top