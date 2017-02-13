You are here:  Home  »  Sports  »  SA players abroad wrap
SA players abroad wrap

KEAGAN DOLLY Dolly started and played the first 66 minutes as his new French Ligue 1 side Montpellier won 3-0 away at Nancy. ANDILE JALI Jali played for 80 minutes as his Belgian side Oostende returned to form with a 2-1 away win over Mouscron-Péruwelz. SÉRGIO MARAKIS Midfielder Marakis scored his first goal for Portuguese second-tier side União Madeira as they won 2-1 a home to Académica. LEHLOGONOLO MASALESA Masalesa played the full game for Larissa as they lost 2-0 at Greek giants Olympiakos. He also picked up a yellow card. KAMOHELO MOKOTJO Mokotjo was in th Read Full Story
