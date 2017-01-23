SA players abroad round-up
HAASHIM DOMINGO Domingo played for the Vitoria Guimaraes B side as they were beaten 1-0 by Aves in the Portuguese second division. He continues to make good progress with the side though.
KERMIT ERASMUS Erasmus made his loan switch to Ligue 2 side Lens from Rennes late last week but did not feature for his new club at the weekend while the paperwork is sorted out.
ANDILE JALI Jali returned to the starting line-up for the first time in three months as Oostende defeated Waasland-Beveren 1-0 in Belgium. He has profited from the absence of Cameoron midfielder Sébastien Siani at the Nations Read Full Story