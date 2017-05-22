SA players abroad round-up
KURT ABRAHAMS
Young striker Abrahams came off the bench for the final half an hour for his Belgian side St Truiden against Mechelen, and bagged himself a hat-trick for his first goals as a professional. St Truiden have qualified for the next stage of the UEFA Europa League play-offs in the country.
KEAGAN DOLLY
Dolly played 76 minutes for Montpellier as they closed their season in France’s Ligue 1 with a 2-0 loss at Angers.
HAASHIM DOMINGO
Domingo signed off in portugal for the season as he played the first 57 minutes for Vitoria Guimaraes B in their 3-2 win over Benfica B.
KERMIT ERASMUS
Erasmus scored as his French Ligue 2 side Lens won 3-1 at home to Niort, but it was not enough for a place in the promotion play-off places. It was his first goal of the campaign in the last match.
ANDILE JALI
Jali played for KV Oostende as they lost 3-2 at champions Anderlecht, but advanc to the final round of qualifying for the UEFA Europa league places.
MAY MAHLANGU
Mahlangu picked up some silverware after heling Dinamo Bucharest to the Romanian League Cup trophy with a 2-0 win over ACS Poli Timişoara in the final.
LINDOKUHLE MFEKA
Mfeka scored his first goal since signing a professional contract as he netted for loan side Reno 1868 in their 6-0 drubbing of Seattle Sounders II in the USA third-tier.
LEBOGANG MOTHIBA
Mothiba signed off in his loan spell at French Ligue 2 side Valenciennes with a 40-minute display as a sub in a 1-0 loss to Clermont.
LEBOGANG PHIRI
Phiri played for Brondby as they lost 3-0 at SønderjyskE. The club has weeks ago tied up second place in Denmark.
MICHAEL TRAVIS
Travis helped Scottish fourth-tier side Forfar Athletic gain promotion to the division above after they beat Peterhead 7-2 on aggregate, winning 5-1 on Saturday.
JOEL UNTERSEE
Untersee completed his season on loan at Italian Serie B side Brescia with a 2-1 win over Trapani. He is due to return to champions Juventus.
LARS VELDWIJK
Veldwijk played for Norwegian side Aalesund as they won 2-0 at home to Sandefjord.
BONGANI ZUNGU
Along with a number of first team players, Zungu was rested for Vitoria Guimaraes’ final league game of the season on the weekend with the club already guarenteed fourth. They now look ahead to Sunday’s Portuguese Cup final against Benfica. Read Full Story