Update:  February 27, 2017 

SA players abroad round-up

KEAGAN DOLLYDolly was dropped to the bench for the visit to high-flying Nice in Ligue 1 and came on for the final few minutes as Montpellier slipped to a 2-1 defeat having led early on.KERMIT ERASMUSErasmus started for just the second time at Ligue 2 side Lens but came off just before the hour-mark with the score at 0-0. His side went on to beat Lebogang Mothiba’s Valenciennes 2-0, though the latter missed out through injury.ANDILE JALIJali did not make it off the bench as Oostende claimed a thumping 4-0 victory over Westerlo. Has very much dropped down the pecking order since the return Read Full Story
