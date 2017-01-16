You are here:  Home  »  Sports  »  SA players abroad round-up
Update:  January 16, 2017   |   Source:  KickOff-Soccer 207 

SA players abroad round-up

KERMIT ERASMUS There was no sign of Erasmus in the match day squad for Rennes. He has not played for the Ligue 1 club since a 7-0 cup mauling at the hands of Monaco in mid-December. LEHLOGONOLO MASALESA Masalesa’s match for Larissa against PAOK in Greece was postponed due to a poor pitch after snow. KAMOHELO MOKOTJO After missing much of the winter break training due to document problems, Mokotjo was a substitute for FC Twente in their 3-1 loss at Vitesse. He came on after 74 minutes. LEBOGANG MOTHIBA Having made his bow in the first team in a cup game last week, Mothiba was not in the Read Full Story
Sports

Newsletter

All Time Most Popular Stories

Nigeria needs Atiku to make life more meaningful – Tinubu News   Buzz: 10731
Trump’s Victory: Obama got what he did to Jonathan, says Fayose News   Buzz: 10603
Web4Africa launches services at Rack Centre’s data centre Business   Buzz: 8912
Anti-corruption crackdown: DSS recovers over N360m in 3 judges’ homes News   Buzz: 8845
We’ve paid some Fulani to stop killings in Southern Kaduna – El-Rufai News   Buzz: 8827
PDP will work with U S President-Elect Trump – Ekweremadu Politics   Buzz: 7099
Two Supreme court judges, 5 others arrested over alleged corruption News   Buzz: 6808
Any policeman checking vehicle particulars is on illegal duty – AIG News   Buzz: 6647
I crashed ‘flying’ from Benin to UK, says man found in Sapele river News   Buzz: 6567
Breaking: MMM resumes operation, lifts restrictions on participants’ accounts News   Buzz: 5875

Back to Top