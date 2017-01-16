SA players abroad round-up
KERMIT ERASMUS There was no sign of Erasmus in the match day squad for Rennes. He has not played for the Ligue 1 club since a 7-0 cup mauling at the hands of Monaco in mid-December.
LEHLOGONOLO MASALESA Masalesa’s match for Larissa against PAOK in Greece was postponed due to a poor pitch after snow.
KAMOHELO MOKOTJO After missing much of the winter break training due to document problems, Mokotjo was a substitute for FC Twente in their 3-1 loss at Vitesse. He came on after 74 minutes.
LEBOGANG MOTHIBA Having made his bow in the first team in a cup game last week, Mothiba was not in the