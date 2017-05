S’East will keep resisting injustice, says Ekweremadu

Ihuoma Chiedozie Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, has urged the Igbo to keep resisting injustice and marginalisation just as he warned against violence in the agitation for Biafra. Ekweremadu, who spoke at the World Igbo Summit held in Enugu, on Saturday, described armed struggle as an ill-wind that brings no good. According to him, the […] Read Full Story