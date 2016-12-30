You are here:  Home  »  News  »  Russia moves to expel 35 US diplomats: Lavrov
Update:  December 30, 2016   |   Source:  The Punch News 

Russia moves to expel 35 US diplomats: Lavrov

Russia&#8217;s foreign ministry has requested President Vladimir Putin turf out 35 American diplomats from the country in a tit-for-tat response to a similar move by Washington, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Friday. &#8220;Russia&#8217;s foreign ministry&#8230; has requested that the Russian president approve declaring as personae non gratae 31 employees of the US embassy in Moscow [&#8230;] The post Russia moves to expel 35 US diplomats: Lavrov appeared first on Punch Newspapers... Read Full Story
News

