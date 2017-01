Royalty calls at Kajuru Castle Kaduna

The Kajuru Castle in Kaduna is royalty at its finest in Nigeria. It is located up a steep hill surrounded by even more hills. The building is European in architecture and was built by German buisnessman, Gerhard Huebner between 1985 and 1989. Now you too can get a taste of its dungeon styled rooms, medieval decor […] The post Royalty calls at Kajuru Castle Kaduna appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust... Read Full Story