Rooney proud to equal Charlton record
Rooney scored the first goal in United’s 4-0 FA Cup win over Reading at Old Trafford, turning in Juan Mata’s cross in the seventh minute.
Former United star Charlton, 79, and ex-Red Devils manager Sir Alex Ferguson were both watching and joined spectators in their celebration of Rooney’s record-breaking feat.
“It’s a proud moment, to do it at a massive club like Manchester United,” Rooney said after the game.
“I’m hugely honoured to play for this club. To be up there with Sir Bobby in terms of goals is a huge honour. Read Full Story