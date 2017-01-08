You are here:  Home  »  Sports  »  Rooney proud to equal Charlton record
Update:  January 08, 2017   |   Source:  KickOff-Soccer 

Rooney proud to equal Charlton record

Rooney scored the first goal in United’s 4-0 FA Cup win over Reading at Old Trafford, turning in Juan Mata’s cross in the seventh minute. READ: Red Devils rout Reading Former United star Charlton, 79, and ex-Red Devils manager Sir Alex Ferguson were both watching and joined spectators in their celebration of Rooney’s record-breaking feat. “It’s a proud moment, to do it at a massive club like Manchester United,” Rooney said after the game. “I’m hugely honoured to play for this club. To be up there with Sir Bobby in terms of goals is a huge honour. Read Full Story
