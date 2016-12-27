You are here:  Home  »  Sports  »  Ronaldo wins another award
Update:  December 27, 2016 

Ronaldo wins another award

The Portugal captain recently capped off an extraordinary 12 months by helping Real Madrid win the FIFA Club World Cup in Japan, having also claimed the Champions League and European Championship earlier in the year. The award, voted for by 27 Euro media agencies, looked at the social media interactions of top athletes from around the world, and Ronaldo leads the pack, according to social analytics. He becomes the first footballer to win the accolade, which was launched 59 years ago by Polska Agencja Prasowa (PAP)... Read Full Story
Sports

