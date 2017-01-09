Ronaldo is World’s Best
The Real Madrid superstar lifted the coveted award following a successful year for both club and country, helping Portugal lift a maiden European Championship crown while guiding Los Blancos to UEFA Champions League glory as well as FIFA Club World Cup success.
In all, Ronaldo netted 55 goals and contributed 17 assists in 57 games across the calendar year for both club and country, 42 of those goals scored in 44 appearances for Madrid while 13 goals were scored in 13 games for Portugal.
The FIFA Women’s Player of the Year award was given to Carli Lloyd of the United States of America.
