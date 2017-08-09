Richards Bay snap up Madondo
Madondo, who featured in just four league match last season for Dikwena, was recently training with Ajax Cape Town after he was released by the North West based club, but he could not secure a deal with the Urban Warriors.
The club has also signed former Milano United and Santos striker Gregory Roelf as the club, as they continue to bolster their squad ahead of the new National First Division season.
Roelf made 23 league appearances for now defunct NFD side Milano last season and scored six goals.
“We have signed Khulekani Madondo and a striker Gregory Roelf from Milano United,” Richards Bay FC chairman Sifiso Biyela tells KickOff.com.
Another former Stars player, Sboniso Gumede, is still training with the club and the player is said to be weighing up his option.
“He [Gumede] is still training with us and nothing much to say,” Biyela says.
The signings of Madondo and Roelf adds to the growing list of players who have been signed by the club. They acquired the services of Paseka Sekese, Khaya Shozi, Sphelele Mkhulise, Njabulo Ngcobo, Zola Jingxi, Stanley Muishond, Sandile Mthethwa, Itumeleng Shopane, Manti Moholo, Avela Cezu and Veluyeke Zulu.
The Natal Rich Boys will start their debut season against Real Kings at home in Umhlathuze Sport Complex on August 19. Read Full Story