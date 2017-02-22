You are here:  Home  »  News  »  Rich or poor, clean or dirty… Bedbugs can give you nightmares
CONTRARY to popular belief that bedbugs are associated with filthy and dirty homes, they are natural companions of people as they feed on human and animal blood. As long as there’s a source of blood available to them, they will happily take up residence in even the most pristine home. Bed bugs don’t care how much money you make. Being poor does not put you at greater risk of bed bugs, and having wealth does not immunize you. They hide wherever they can easily feed on blood and that is why they are brought into the house undetected through luggage, clothing, used beds and couches, Read Full Story
