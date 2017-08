Rice mill: Faparusi urges Fayose to emulate Kebbi

Kamarudeen Ogundele, Ado Ekiti A member of the seventh House of Representatives, Bamidele Faparusi, has advised the Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, to learn from other performing governors on how best to boost the revenue of the state. He gave the advice following the inauguration of a N10bn Rice Mill in Kebbi State by Acting […] Read Full Story