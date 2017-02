Rice growers step up productions as local demand grows

By Jimoh Babatunde NIGERIA is the largest producer of rice in West Africa, but also the second largest importer of rice in the world. Today, Nigerians are said to be consuming about 6.5 tonnes of rice annually with less than half of that figure produced locally and the deficit arising from importation of rice