Return pension to public treasury, SERAP tells Saraki

Oladimeji Ramon A human rights advocacy group, Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project, says it welcomes the decision of the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, to stop collecting pension from Kwara State where he was governor for eight years. The group, however, urged Saraki to take a step further by either returning to the public treasury […] Read Full Story