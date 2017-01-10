Return as general overseer or we go to court, CASER tells Adeboye
The Citizens Advocacy for Social and Economic Rights (CASER) has called on Pastor Enoch Adeboye to rescind his resignation as the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG). The call came in a statement issued by the Executive Director of the Abuja-based human rights group, Mr Frank Tietie, on Tuesday. Tietie said […]
The post Return as general overseer or we go to court, CASER tells Adeboye appeared first on Punch Newspapers... Read Full Story