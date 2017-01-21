You are here:  Home  »  News  »  Retired veterans need your support – Saraki urges Nigerians
Update:  January 21, 2017   |   Source:  Vanguard News 

Retired veterans need your support – Saraki urges Nigerians

Her Excellency, wife of Senate President and Chairperson, Wellbeing Foundation Africa, Mrs. Toyin Saraki has called on Nigerians in both public and private sector to support retired Nigerian military men and women to re-enter the society and their home communities without bias, saying the nation owe these veterans a great debt after selfless services to the country. The post Retired veterans need your support &#8211; Saraki urges Nigerians appeared first on Vanguard News... Read Full Story
News

