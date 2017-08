Restructuring: N’Delta leader backs Obasanjo

Ovie Okpare, Warri A Niger Delta leader and convener of the South South Reawakening Group, Joseph Ambakederimo, has called on Nigerians to ignore those championing the campaign for the restructuring of Nigeria. He stressed that even if the country was restructured, the various challenges confronting Nigeria would still persist. Ambakederimo, who spoke on Tuesday at […] Read Full Story