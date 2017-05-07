You are here:  Home  »  News  »  Respect the privacy of released Chibok girls, Amnesty tells Fed Govt
Update:  May 07, 2017   |   Source:  The Nation News 545 

Respect the privacy of released Chibok girls, Amnesty tells Fed Govt

Amnesty International has urged the Nigerian government to respect the privacy of the 82 Chibok girls released on Saturday by the Boko Haram insurgents. In a statement by the Osai Ojigho, Amnesty International’s Nigeria Director, the organisation said it is vital now that they receive adequate physical and psychosocial counselling and support so that theyRead More The post Respect the privacy of released Chibok girls, Amnesty tells Fed Govt appeared first on The Nation Nigeria... Read Full Story
