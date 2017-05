Reps to review minimum wage every 5 years

The House of Representatives, Tuesday, moved the process of making the review of the national minimum wage, a periodic exercise of every five years. The bill to amend the National Minimum Wage Act has since passed through second reading. House Majority Leader, Femi Gbajabiamila (APC, Lagos) led the debate on the general principles of the […] Reps to review minimum wage every 5 years Read Full Story