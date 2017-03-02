Reps threaten to ban Conoil over N3.182bn debt to PPMC
THE House of Representatives Adhoc Committee investigating alleged huge debt of over N500 billion and criminal act of sabotage by oil marketers in connivance with Petroleum Product Marketing Company, PPMC, yesterday threatened to bar Conoil Plc from lifting further products if it did not pay up its outstanding debt of N3.182billion owed to the PPMC.
