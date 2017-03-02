You are here:  Home  »  News  »  Reps threaten to ban Conoil over N3.182bn debt to PPMC
Update:  March 02, 2017   |   Source:  Vanguard News 0 

Reps threaten to ban Conoil over N3.182bn debt to PPMC

THE House of Representatives Adhoc Committee ‎investigating alleged huge debt of over N500 billion and criminal act of sabotage by oil marketers in connivance with Petroleum Product Marketing Company, PPMC, yesterday threatened to bar Conoil Plc from lifting further products if it did not pay up its outstanding debt of N3.182billion owed to the PPMC. The post Reps threaten to ban Conoil over N3.182bn debt to PPMC appeared first on Vanguard News... Read Full Story
