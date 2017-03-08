You are here:  Home  »  News  »  Reps summon Education Ministers over illegal transfers of FGC principals/directors
Update:  March 08, 2017   |   Source:  Vanguard News 382 

Reps summon Education Ministers over illegal transfers of FGC principals/directors

Trouble is brewing at the Federal Ministry of Education, following illegal and surreptitious transfer of qualified principals and directors of Education from many Federal Government Colleges and their replacement with junior officers close to top government officials in the ministry. The post Reps summon Education Ministers over illegal transfers of FGC principals/directors appeared first on Vanguard News... Read Full Story
News

Newsletter

All Time Most Popular Stories

Katsina bans unlawful assembly News   Buzz: 43967
World food prices rise slightly in February – FAO News   Buzz: 43967
Bayelsa backs proposed liberalisation of modular refineries News   Buzz: 43967
Court adjourns Metuh’s trial again News   Buzz: 43967
BREAKING: NDDC bought eight vehicles for N560m – Sagay News   Buzz: 43967
Police confirm death of ‘Vampire’ News   Buzz: 43967
Gunmen shoot four relatives dead News   Buzz: 43967
Impeachment: Allegation against Obiano frivolous, says group Politics   Buzz: 43967
Jigawa gov appoints eight Perm Secs Politics   Buzz: 43967
Lawmaker calls for total deregulation of petroleum downstream Business   Buzz: 43967

Back to Top