Report: Neymar says Barca goodbyes
The Brazil international has been strongly linked with PSG this off-season and Spanish media outlets El Mundo Deportivo and RAC1 have now both reported that the deal is done.
That means the French outfit have already met Neymar’s €222m release clause, while the reports further suggest personal terms have also already been agreed in Paris.
The move would see Neymar shatter the previous world-record transfer fee that Manchester United paid Juventus for Paul Pogba [£89 million] in 2016.
The 25-year-old is expected to complete his move from the Nou Camp to Parc des Prince by the end of next week, with reports on Wednesday revealing Barca had given permission for the Brazilian super star to miss training. Read Full Story