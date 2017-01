Reno to Lai Mohammed: Your attack on Jonathan over Chibok girls’ll not go unchallenged

The former Special Adviser to Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan on Electronic Media, Reno Omokri has pitched camps against the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed saying the minister’s attacks on the Ex-President will not go unchallenged. The post Reno to Lai Mohammed: Your attack on Jonathan over Chibok girls’ll not go unchallenged appeared first on Vanguard News... Read Full Story