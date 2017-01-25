Renard: We were scared
A well-taken 63rd minute strike by substitute Rachid Alioui proved the Elephants’ undoing as they finished third in Group C, with just two draws to their name.
Yet Renard, who led Ivory Coast to Afcon victory two years ago, says he needed to motivate his troops at half-time after their fearful first-half showing.
“I told the players during half time that if we continue like that we shall go out,” he said after the game. “It was not enough in the first half. We were scared of Ivory Coast. When you are scared of your opponent, you cannot achieve anything.”
