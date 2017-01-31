You are here:  Home  »  Sports  »  Renard coy on Bafana Bafana link
Update:  January 31, 2017   |   Source:  KickOff-Soccer 160 

Renard coy on Bafana Bafana link

Hearing the decorated coach greet in isiZulu here in Gabon is an indication of just how familiar the Frenchman is with South Africa as speculation continues over who will take over from the sacked Ephraim “Shakes” Mashaba. Renard became familiar with South Africa’s most popular local language through his time with the Zambia national team, who held several training camps in Johannesburg while he was in charge of Chipolopolo. Likeable for his personality and backed by a desirable record on the continent, which includes twice winning the African Nations Cup, Renard has been tip Read Full Story
