Removing Buhari through 2/3rd Majority by FEC will be the 8th Wonder of the World – Ozekhome
Constitutional Lawyer and Human Rights Activist, Chief Mike Ozekhome has posited that it will be the proverbial ‘8th wonder of the world’ for 28 out of 42 ministers of the Federal Executive Council (FEC), to be mustered to secure a two-third majority and declare President Muhammadu Buhari unfit to govern Nigeria.
The post Removing Buhari through 2/3rd Majority by FEC will be the 8th Wonder of the World – Ozekhome appeared first on Vanguard News... Read Full Story