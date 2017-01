Remain positive about economic turnaround, Ajimobi urges Nigerians

GOVERNOR Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State has called for a renewed hope from all Nigerians on the ability of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration to stem the current tide and take the country out of [...] The post Remain positive about economic turnaround, Ajimobi urges Nigerians appeared first on Tribune... Read Full Story