Released Chibok girls arrive Abuja, to meet Buhari at 4pm
The 82 rescued Chibok schoolgirls have arrived Abuja to meet with President Muhammadu Buhari in the Presidential Villa, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports. Mr Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, who confirmed this development on his twitter handle, said the Chief of Staff to the President, Alhaji AbbaRead More
The post Released Chibok girls arrive Abuja, to meet Buhari at 4pm appeared first on The Nation Nigeria... Read Full Story