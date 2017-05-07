You are here:  Home  »  News  »  Released Chibok girls arrive Abuja, to meet Buhari at 4pm
Update:  May 07, 2017   |   Source:  The Nation News 

Released Chibok girls arrive Abuja, to meet Buhari at 4pm

The 82 rescued Chibok schoolgirls have arrived Abuja to meet with President Muhammadu Buhari in the Presidential Villa, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports. Mr Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, who confirmed this development on his twitter handle, said the Chief of Staff to the President, Alhaji AbbaRead More The post Released Chibok girls arrive Abuja, to meet Buhari at 4pm appeared first on The Nation Nigeria... Read Full Story
News

