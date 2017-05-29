Release of FG audited reports for 1999-2015: SERAP wins round one
As Nigeria marks its 18th Democracy Day anniversary, a Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos on Friday gave Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) and Paradigm Leadership Support Initiative (PLSI) a victory in Round One of the groups’ attempt to secure the release of Federal Government audited reports for 1999-2015.
