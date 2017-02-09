You are here:  Home  »  News  »  Recounting of ballot papers begins at Edo Tribunal
Update:  February 09, 2017   |   Source:  The Nation News 

Recounting of ballot papers begins at Edo Tribunal

&#160; &#160; The recounting of ballot papers used in four local government areas in the September 28 Governorship Election in Edo State has begun. It is being done in the open court as ordered by the tribunal. Representatives of the petitioners and the respondents are monitoring the recounting. The People’s Democratic Party and its candidate, Pastor Osagie [&#8230;] The post Recounting of ballot papers begins at Edo Tribunal appeared first on The Nation Nigeria... Read Full Story
News

