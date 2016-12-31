You are here:  Home  »  News  »  Recession: Things will get better in 2017, says Saraki
Update:  December 31, 2016   |   Source:  The Punch News 

Recession: Things will get better in 2017, says Saraki

Leke Baiyewu, Abuja President of the Senate, Senator Bukola Saraki, has congratulated Nigerians for witnessing the New Year in spite of the hard times. He called for collective efforts to end the current economic recession and grow Nigeria&#8217;s economy. Saraki, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Yusuph Olaniyonu, said the nation&#8217;s [&#8230;] The post Recession: Things will get better in 2017, says Saraki appeared first on Punch Newspapers... Read Full Story
