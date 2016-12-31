Recession: Things will get better in 2017, says Saraki
Leke Baiyewu, Abuja President of the Senate, Senator Bukola Saraki, has congratulated Nigerians for witnessing the New Year in spite of the hard times. He called for collective efforts to end the current economic recession and grow Nigeria’s economy. Saraki, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Yusuph Olaniyonu, said the nation’s […]
