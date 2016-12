Recession not a curse from God— Clergyman

A Bayelsa-based clergyman, Reverend Ken Esekhaigbe, has dismissed the claims in some quarters that the current economic hardship in Nigeria is caused by God to punish the people for their ungodly and sinful ways, saying the economic hardship was rather caused by wrong decisions, mismanagement during past administrations.