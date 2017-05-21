Real crowned Spanish champions!
Real went into the game knowing a point would be enough, but were pushed all the way as Barcelona came from 2-0 down at home to Eibar to win 4-2.
A goal after two minutes from Cristiano Ronaldo settled the nerves of Real, who extended that advantage after 55 minutes when Karim Benzema got a second. They were able to comfortably see out the remainder of the game.
They extend their record number of La Liga wins to 33, nine more than their great rivals Barca, though it is their first since the 2011/12 campaign.
Barca were stunned by Eibar, who took a 2-0 lead past the hour mark of their game at the Camp Nou following a brace from Takashi Inui.
A David Junca own goal brought Barca back in it, but when Lionel Messi missed a penalty it looked as though it would not be their night.
But goals from Luis Suarez and Messi (two – one of them another penalty) sealed the win, though it will be scant consolation for the team that gives up their league title.
Atletico Madrid finished third this season, while Sevilla take the fourth UEFA Champions League qualification spot.
Villarreal and Real Sociedad qualify for the UEFA Europa League, while Sporting Gijon, Osasuna and Granada are relegated.