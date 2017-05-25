You are here:  Home  »  Sports  »  Real could offer Morata for De Gea
Update:  May 25, 2017 

Real could offer Morata for De Gea

The Manchester United goalkeeper looked to be on the verge of joining the Galacticos in 2015 but a clerical error prevented the move from going through on the final day of that year’s transfer window. READ: Manchester United clinch maiden Europa crown Madrid have since kept close tabs on the Spain international, who is believed to be keen on making the move from Old Trafford to Santiago Bernabeu, although, with the resurgence of current Real gloveman Keylor Navas, De Gea is not necessarily guaranteed first-team football with Los Blancos. Adding to that, with Real Madrid still to contest the Champions League final on June 3, any deal for De Gea would likely only be completed after that date. However, with Madrid forward Alvaro Morata seemingly set to be offloaded by Zinedine Zidane in the off-season, United could look to force De Gea’s move through and include a swap proposal which would see Morata move to Manchester. Morata, though, has attracted plenty of interest from potential suitors, with European giants Chelsea and AC Milan also said to be monitoring the 24-year-old’s situation at Madrid. Read Full Story
Sports

