Real Madrid game postponed
Vigo city council declared The Estadio Municipal de Balaidos unsafe on Saturday after winds of up to 85mph hit the region and damaged the stadium roof.
Speaking to a local newspaper, Vigo Mayor Abel Caballero said: “I have already spoken with the Celta president and they are putting together the technical report at the moment.”
“The decision is irreversible. Last night the storm was very severe, it lifted part of the roof - the firemen could not get in to fix it,” he said.
"The pitch is not match-ready. For us security is the most important, and in these condition