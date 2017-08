Rashidi Yekini’s daughter graduates from De Monforte University

Rashidat Yemisi Yekini, daughter of late Super Eagles striker, Rashidi Yekini has graduated from the De Monforte University in Leicester City, United Kingdom. The 22-year-old studied Cinematography and graduated with distinction as the second overall best student in her school. Born in London, Yemisi Yekini, is the first daughter of late Nigeria striker Rashidi Yekini.