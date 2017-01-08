You are here:  Home  »  Sports  »  Rantie strikes again
Doing duty for his club in the group stages of the domestic cup competition, the Bafana Bafana forward came on off the bench to score twice in a comfortable 5-0 over Amedspor, making it three goals in the last three games for the striker across all competitions. In the process, Rantie double his scoring stats for his club, with four strieks in the 11 games he has played. The win sees Gençlerbirligi go five points clear of giants Fenerbache at the top of Group C, with the top two teams of the eight groups advancing to the next round of the competition. Gençlerbirligi currently sit Read Full Story
