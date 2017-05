Ramadan: Muslim groups threaten to boycott Army recruitment, NYSC orientation

Godwin Isenyo, Kaduna A coalition of Muslim groups, Da’Wah Coordination council of Nigeria has threatened to force its members to boycott this year’s recruitment exercise by the Nigerian Army and the orientation programme of the National Youth Service Corps should the acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo failed to prevail on the organisations to shift the […] Read Full Story