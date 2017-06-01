You are here:  Home  »  News  »  Ramadan: Gov. Obaseki, Muslim leaders pray for Buhari’s speedy recovery
Update:  June 01, 2017   |   Source:  Vanguard News 0 

Ramadan: Gov. Obaseki, Muslim leaders pray for Buhari’s speedy recovery

Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo state on Wednesday night joined the Otaru of Auchi, Alhaji Haliru Momoh, Ikelebe III and other Muslim traditional and religious leaders in Edo to pray for the speedy recovery of President Muhammadu Buhari. Speaking at the break of day five of the ongoing Ramadan fast at the Otaru’s Palace inRead More The post Ramadan: Gov. Obaseki, Muslim leaders pray for Buhari’s speedy recovery appeared first on Vanguard News. Read Full Story
News

Newsletter

All Time Most Popular Stories

Katsina bans unlawful assembly News   Buzz: 43967
World food prices rise slightly in February – FAO News   Buzz: 43967
Bayelsa backs proposed liberalisation of modular refineries News   Buzz: 43967
Court adjourns Metuh’s trial again News   Buzz: 43967
BREAKING: NDDC bought eight vehicles for N560m – Sagay News   Buzz: 43967
Police confirm death of ‘Vampire’ News   Buzz: 43967
Gunmen shoot four relatives dead News   Buzz: 43967
Impeachment: Allegation against Obiano frivolous, says group Politics   Buzz: 43967
Jigawa gov appoints eight Perm Secs Politics   Buzz: 43967
Lawmaker calls for total deregulation of petroleum downstream Business   Buzz: 43967

Back to Top